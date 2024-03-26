Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 2.4% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $27,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 29,744 shares during the last quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 512,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 445,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,853,000 after acquiring an additional 247,075 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS remained flat at $59.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,849,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,433. The stock has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average of $56.13. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.51.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

