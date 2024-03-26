Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 351 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.30.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.73 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.61 and its 200-day moving average is $210.76. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.86%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

