Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.05. The company had a trading volume of 932,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,625. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.57.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.