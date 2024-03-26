Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 87,496 Shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,459,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,496 shares during the period. Gores Holdings IX accounts for approximately 1.3% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings IX were worth $15,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Gores Holdings IX by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the second quarter worth about $135,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the second quarter worth about $189,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. 324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,858. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

