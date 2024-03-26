Insider Selling: Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CTO Sells 13,219 Shares of Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 13,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $25,644.86. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 963,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,874.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Maziar Arjomand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Maziar Arjomand sold 15,240 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $32,461.20.

Wag! Group Price Performance

Wag! Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.91. 15,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. Wag! Group Co. has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wag! Group

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 275.90% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wag! Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 492,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Wag! Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wag! Group by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 55,199 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wag! Group by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

