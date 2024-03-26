Michael A. Henderson Sells 51,389 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,104.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,674,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,943,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $29.56.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.