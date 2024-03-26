Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Plans GBX 2.88 Dividend

Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BIPS stock remained flat at GBX 173 ($2.19) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 314,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,078. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 170.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 166.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The firm has a market cap of £328.92 million, a PE ratio of 2,883.33 and a beta of 0.39. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 1 year low of GBX 154.50 ($1.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 173.50 ($2.19).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

