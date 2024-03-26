REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Announces Dividend of $1.19

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.189 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

FEPI stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.48. 215,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,872. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $48.41 and a one year high of $57.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.15.

