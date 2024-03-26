John Weldon Stephens Sells 15,000 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $868,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,912.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Weldon Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of Core & Main stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,195,878.00.

On Monday, March 4th, John Weldon Stephens sold 1,100 shares of Core & Main stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $55,022.00.

Shares of CNM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,017. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.14. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

