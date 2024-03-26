John Weldon Stephens Sells 15,000 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNMGet Free Report) CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $868,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,912.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Weldon Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 7th, John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of Core & Main stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,195,878.00.
  • On Monday, March 4th, John Weldon Stephens sold 1,100 shares of Core & Main stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $55,022.00.

Core & Main Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,017. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.14. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

