QUASA Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,377.12 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $148,239.35 and $2,377.12 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00116728 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $623.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

