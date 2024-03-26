Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Up 4.1 %

RPI.UN traded up C$1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$33.30. 5,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,351. The stock has a market cap of C$364.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.42. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$30.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.95.

Insider Activity at Richards Packaging Income Fund

In other Richards Packaging Income Fund news, Director Donald Arthur Wright sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.11, for a total value of C$138,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,422. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

