Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Big Banc Split’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Big Banc Split Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of TSE BNK traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.23. The stock has a market cap of C$15.93 million and a P/E ratio of 60.32. Big Banc Split has a 1 year low of C$7.81 and a 1 year high of C$11.95.
