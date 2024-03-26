Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Big Banc Split’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Big Banc Split Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE BNK traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.23. The stock has a market cap of C$15.93 million and a P/E ratio of 60.32. Big Banc Split has a 1 year low of C$7.81 and a 1 year high of C$11.95.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

