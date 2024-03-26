Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0487 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 22.49% of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

