IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Declares $0.12 Dividend

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1156 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DYFI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.79. 561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,170. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $25.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93.

