Insider Selling: ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) CEO Sells 607,000 Shares of Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.02. 5,203,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,827,312. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $95.60 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.95.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $3,075,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Ariston Services Group acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

