Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock remained flat at $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,759. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
