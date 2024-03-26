Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock remained flat at $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,759. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 116,347 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 80,820 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

