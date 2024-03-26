Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Everbridge by 141.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.79. 255,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,506. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $35.70.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at $428,557.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,062 shares of company stock worth $352,738 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVBG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

