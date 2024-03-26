Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 257 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 562,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 521,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,242 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,674,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 324,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 84.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 139,539 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWX traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $55.52. 24,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,044. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $57.01. The company has a market capitalization of $821.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

