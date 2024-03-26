Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chicago Rivet & Machine (CVR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN: CVR) in the last few weeks:
- 3/25/2024 – Chicago Rivet & Machine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 0.5 %
CVR traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.10. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
