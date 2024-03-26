Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chicago Rivet & Machine (CVR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN: CVR) in the last few weeks:

3/25/2024 – Chicago Rivet & Machine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/19/2024 – Chicago Rivet & Machine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – Chicago Rivet & Machine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Chicago Rivet & Machine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Chicago Rivet & Machine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/24/2024 – Chicago Rivet & Machine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/18/2024 – Chicago Rivet & Machine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Chicago Rivet & Machine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Chicago Rivet & Machine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Chicago Rivet & Machine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 0.5 %

CVR traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.10. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine Co alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.