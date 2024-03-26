iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.71. 1,180,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,847. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $177.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.64.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

