Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Has $119,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,907,000 after purchasing an additional 69,697,910 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,143,000 after purchasing an additional 163,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,917,000 after purchasing an additional 391,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,319,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.97. 207,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,768. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.