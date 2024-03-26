iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Cut by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,422,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,006. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.89. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $233.56 and a 12 month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.