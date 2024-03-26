Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Acquired by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,849,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 635.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 55,921 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 20,256.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 45,375 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAR traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,791. The firm has a market cap of $700.16 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.