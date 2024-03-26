Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.7% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPWealth LLP increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSD traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,711. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.75. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $47.19.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

