Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 855 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191,458 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,703,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,950,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519,411 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,042,363 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

