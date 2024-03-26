Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

VTV stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,174,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,815. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $161.73. The company has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.26.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

