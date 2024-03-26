WJ Interests LLC Has $28.98 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

WJ Interests LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 18.3% of WJ Interests LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WJ Interests LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $28,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VT traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.64. 1,367,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,741. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.18 and its 200 day moving average is $100.13. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $110.68.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

