Sawyer & Company Inc Trims Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Shell were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 37.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,120,000 after purchasing an additional 401,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,792 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Shell by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Shell by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 47,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 31,209 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,605,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,790. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

