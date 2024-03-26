W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.61. The company had a trading volume of 833,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,725. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average of $59.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $78.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPC. Raymond James cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

