Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 300 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,766. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 124.08, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average is $66.60.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 412.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IRM

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,983 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,171 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.