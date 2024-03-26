WJ Interests LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of WJ Interests LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000.

Get Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.96. 205,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,116. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.