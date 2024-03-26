Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after acquiring an additional 383,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,615 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $476.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,053,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,480. The stock has a market cap of $381.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $459.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $361.68 and a one year high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

