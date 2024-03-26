Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.46. 2,589,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,473. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $196.14 and a one year high of $261.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

