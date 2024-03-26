Sawyer & Company Inc Has $906,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.52.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

LOW stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,864,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,526. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.44. The company has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

