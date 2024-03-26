Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Lessened by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,436,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,468,000 after purchasing an additional 688,733 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,470.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CL traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $88.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,287,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,368. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.42. The firm has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

