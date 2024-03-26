Insider Selling: Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Director Sells 3,635 Shares of Stock

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) Director Richard Shortz sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $75,026.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,906.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Contango Ore Price Performance

Shares of Contango Ore stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $19.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,203. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Contango Ore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $33.67.

Get Contango Ore alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTGO shares. Fundamental Research set a $23.22 price objective on shares of Contango Ore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Contango Ore in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark began coverage on shares of Contango Ore in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Contango Ore by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 480,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Contango Ore by 633.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 309,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Contango Ore by 701.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 151,772 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Contango Ore by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Contango Ore by 227.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 42,762 shares in the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Contango Ore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 154,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.