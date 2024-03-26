Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) VP Robert G. Krestakos Sells 4,000 Shares

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $50,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,901.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steelcase Price Performance

NYSE:SCS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.71. 1,033,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,289. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $775.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.25 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

