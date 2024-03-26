Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells 4,137 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $579,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,304 shares in the company, valued at $10,682,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sadie Stern also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26.

DexCom Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.93. 3,057,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.40. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

