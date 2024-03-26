Insider Selling: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Director Sells 95,924 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) Director Chinh Chu sold 95,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $421,106.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,308,588 shares in the company, valued at $40,864,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Getty Images alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, Chinh Chu sold 117,739 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $487,439.46.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $1,180,674.00.

Getty Images Price Performance

Shares of GETY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,172. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getty Images had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GETY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GETY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter worth about $52,554,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Images by 596.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 186,370 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Getty Images by 37.5% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Images by 124.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.