Insider Selling: Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $284,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 649,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,539,251.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 388,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,588. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.20 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,850,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 366,202 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRDO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

