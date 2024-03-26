Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Director Sells $251,202.08 in Stock

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) Director Susan F. Ward sold 24,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $251,202.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,587 shares in the company, valued at $694,794.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ECVT stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.76. 3,600,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,742. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.31 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Ecovyst from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 34.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

