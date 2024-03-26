Robert Barrow Sells 16,519 Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,610,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,559. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $407.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNMD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Articles

