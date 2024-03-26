Howard Fu Sells 1,457 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Fu sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $118,293.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,142,272.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Howard Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Howard Fu sold 4,458 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $329,446.20.

On Monday, January 22nd, Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $79,563.14.

On Monday, January 8th, Howard Fu sold 1,140 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $75,126.00.

PCOR stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.36. The stock had a trading volume of 737,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,849. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -61.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $82.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.15.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.20 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

