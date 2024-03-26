Insider Selling: Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) COO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $4,148,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,915.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dayforce Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE DAY traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $65.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,673. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 190.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31. Dayforce Inc has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.14 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dayforce Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dayforce from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dayforce from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

