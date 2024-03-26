Insider Selling: Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Sells 260,000 Shares of Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $2,566,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,467,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,972,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $2,006,000.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 29,860 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $274,712.00.

Garrett Motion Trading Up 0.3 %

GTX traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 838,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,376. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36.

Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.00 million. Research analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTX. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 241.4% during the second quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 34,888,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,107,000 after buying an additional 24,668,346 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 629.2% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 26,070,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,354,000 after buying an additional 22,495,589 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at about $50,988,000. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 241.4% during the second quarter. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,141,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after buying an additional 3,635,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at about $23,666,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garrett Motion

(Get Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.