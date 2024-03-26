Sawyer & Company Inc Purchases Shares of 11,698 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Fiserv by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,837,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,227,000 after purchasing an additional 443,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.2 %

FI traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.67. 3,465,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,219. The stock has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.51. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $158.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

FI has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,279 shares of company stock worth $13,607,197 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

