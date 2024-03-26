Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,000. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $237.32 and a 12-month high of $348.88. The stock has a market cap of $112.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.59 and its 200 day moving average is $305.01.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.