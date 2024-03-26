Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CVX traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,674,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,809,265. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The firm has a market cap of $288.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.