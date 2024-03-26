Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 1,685 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Aflac by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 4,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.60. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $62.93 and a one year high of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

