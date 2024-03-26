Life & Banc Split Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:LBS)

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Life & Banc Split Stock Down 0.2 %
TSE:LBS traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 39,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of C$336.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.89. Life & Banc Split has a 1 year low of C$5.50 and a 1 year high of C$8.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.65.
Life & Banc Split Company Profile
